Government prematurely repatriate Tarun Gauba, DIG CBI, to his state cadre

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) The government on Wednesday prematurely repatriated Tarun Gauba, who was posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to his state cadre of Uttar Pradesh.

In an official order, the government said, “Approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) is hereby conveyed for premature repatriation of Tarun Gauba, IPS (UP 2001) , DIG, CBI to his state cadre.”

Gauba was looking after the case against then CBI’s Special Director Rakesh Asthana.This is the second major shunting of an officer from the country’s premier investigating agency in last one week.

The government on July 5 has removed CBI Additional Director M. Nageswar Rao and posted him as Director General Fire Services, Civil Services and Home Guard.

Rao, a 1986-batch Odisha cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was first given charge as interim Director of the CBI after the government in October last year sent CBI Director Alok Verma on leave, divesting him of his powers along with Asthana following a bitter spat between them alleging each other’s involvement in corruption.

Rao was again given the charge of the acting CBI chief on February 11, 2019, a day after Verma was removed from the post.

According to CBI sources, Gauba has handled the cases like Dera Sacha Sauda, Vyapam Scam. It was the team of Gauba that gave clean chit to former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the Vyapam case in the state.

Gauba was awarded with the President’s Police medal for Meritorious Services in 2017 for his investigation into Vyapam scam case.

–IANS

aks/prs