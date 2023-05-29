BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Government to waive of ISTS charges on off-shore wind projects

NewsWire
0
0

In a major decision, the government has decided to grant waiver of inter-state transmission (ISTS) charges to off-shore wind projects and extend the waiver to green hydrogen or green ammonia, an official statement said on Monday.

This decision has been taken to facilitate wider execution of offshore wind energy initiatives, to promote the expansion of green hydrogen or green ammonia projects, and to encourage the offtake of renewable energy from energy storage system projects.

As per a Power Ministry notification, a complete waiver of ISTS charges has been given for off-shore wind power projects commissioned on or before December 31, 2032 for a period of 25 years from the date of commissioning of the project.

The off-shore projects commissioned from January 1, 2033 would be given graded ISTS charges.

Earlier, all wind energy projects were provided waiver upto June 30, 2025.

Now, offshore wind would be treated separately, and waiver to these would be granted up to December 31, 2032 with graded transmission charges thereafter.

The government has also granted complete waiver of ISTS charges for a period of 25 years from the date of commissioning of the project, for green hydrogen or green ammonia production units, using renewable energy (commissioned after March 8, 2019), pumped storage system or battery storage systems or any hybrid combination of these technologies.

The projects commissioned on or before December 31, 2030 shall be eligible for this waiver.

The projects after December 31, 2030 will attract graded transmission charges thereafter.

The decision effectively extends the applicability of waiver date from June 30, 2025 to December 31, 2030.

20230529-195605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘100% occupancy in airlines to be allowed after Covid analysis’

    ED attaches properties worth Rs 166 cr in bank fraud case

    India, South Korea to discuss trade, focus on trade deficit

    Akasa Air founder, top broker Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away (2nd Ld)