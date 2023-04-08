Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the government is working to fulfil the visions of Swami Vivekananda.

Speaking at the 125th anniversary of the Sri Ramakrishna Math at the Vivekananda House here, Modi said “Swami Vivekananda’s vision was to have faith in ourselves and our governance philosophy is inspired by Swamiji”.

Swami Vivekananda had said that the society progresses whenever privileges are broken and equality is ensured, and the same vision is there in all the flagship programmes of the government, the Prime Minister said.

“Earlier, even basic facilities were treated like privileges and many people were denied the fruit of progress. Only a small group was allowed access to it. However, the situation has changed, for instance the Mudra Yojana that is celebrating its eighth anniversary on Saturday,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, Tamil Nadu is a leader in Mudra Yojana with nearly 38 crore collateral free loans given to small entrepreneurs.

Similarly, electricity, toilets, houses, cooking gas and other facilities are being made available to all, Modi said.

Citing many experts saying this is India’s century, Modi said the country now engages with the world from the position of confidence and with mutual respect.

On women’s empowerment, Modi said India believes in women-led development.

Swami Vivekananda believed that sports and fitness are important for a person’s character development and in India, Yoga and Fit India have become mass movements, he said.

On the education side, Modi said the New Education Policy brought in by the government has ushered in new reforms.

“If 140 crore Indians focus on the five ideas – goal of a developed India, removing any traces of colonial mindset, celebrating heritage, strengthening unity and focusing on our duties – there will be an inclusive India by 2047,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said the Ramakrishna Math has played an important role in his life and he respects the institution deeply.

Quoting Tamil Saint Thiruvalluvar’s Thirukural, Modi said that in this world and in the world of Gods, there is nothing like kindness and the Ramakrishna Math embodies that and is serving Tamil Nadu in the fields of education, healthcare, and rural development, among others.

Modi also said that he loves the vibe of Chennai, Tamil language and culture.

While the Math came to Chennai later, what came first was the impact of Tamil Nadu on Swami Vivekananda as while meditating on the famous rock in Kanyakumari, he had discovered the purpose of his life, Modi said.

“After Vivekananda’s visit to the western countries, he first set foot on the holy sand of Tamil Nadu. Though he hailed from Bengal, he was welcomed in Tamil Nadu like a hero which in turn signifies that India is one,” the Prime Minister said.

When Swamiji came to Chennai, 17 victory arches were erected and for a week the life in the city came to a standstill and it was like a festival, Modi said.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and other dignitaries took part in the event.

