At a time when BJP’s West Bengal unit, especially LoP Suvendu Adhikari, has been critical about “pally” between the Governor House and the state secretariat, Governor C V Ananda Bose has reportedly assured the party state president Sukanta Majumdar of “zero tolerance” towards corruption.

After a two-hour-long meeting with Ananda Bose at the Governor’s House on Saturday, Majumdar said he had a fruitful discussion with the governor on overall situation in the state.

“The Governor has assured me of zero tolerance on the issue of corruption. He also told me that he is well aware of the complaints about political violence in different pockets of the state. He also assured me that he will look into it so that the forthcoming election to the three-tier panchayat system in the state is peaceful,” Majumdar told media persons.

“The Governor is well aware that the West Bengal Lokayukta, which was formed during the tenure of the interim governor La Ganeshan was not done in accordance with law. “He has advised the state government to bring a special ordinance on the floor of the state assembly to cancel that,” Majumdar said.

Although a number of Trinamool Congress leaders are keen to join the BJP, the party’s stand is clear that they will not provide berth to corrupt elements.

“We will not accommodate any rotten potatoes among us. Only persons with honest and clean images will be accommodated,” Majumdar said.

However, Trinamool Congress’s state general secretary and the party’s spokesman Kunal Ghosh rubbished the claims made by Majumdar.

Ghosh said that the state president actually went to apologise for unparliamentary behaviour by BJP legislators during the Governor’s speech on the opening day of the Budget session of the state assembly on February 8.

