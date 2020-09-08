Governor, govt coordination ensures state’s development: Raj

Jaipur, Sep 9 (IANS) Coordination between the Governor and the state government ensures round-the-clock development of the state in a better way, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Tuesday.

He was addressing a function held at Raj Bhavan here on his completing a year’s tenure as Governor. On this occasion, the book “Nai Soch-Naye Aayam”, detailing Mishra’s initiatives during his tenure so far, was released by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi.

The Governor said that if he praises the state government for good works, then he also calls the CM separately for a discussion when some kind of a deficiency is seen.

“I want Rajasthan’s Raj Bhavan to present an example in the country and hence have decided to build a Constitution Park here,” he added.

Gehlot said that Mishra has an unmatched warmth and his working is laudable. “He calls me on his own and is seen worried for the state. During Covid, he spoke to MLAs and District Collectors to discuss the issue. His sensitivity and behaviour is worthy of respect.”

Joshi said: “Unique coordination was seen between the Governor, Chief Minister and Opposition during the pandemic.”

