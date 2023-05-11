The Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday said that though the government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde “survives” after the Supreme Court verdict, it has lost all credibility and the moral right to continue in power.

The SC has shown clearly how all the decisions taken by the then Governor (Bhagat Singh Koshyari) turned out to be wrong, said state NCP President Jayant Patil.

He said though it is not proper to comment on the Governor’s actions, previous Governor Koshyari was doing this round-the-clock from the day one after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena came to power in November 2019.

“Since the Governor’s decisions are wrong, the Shinde Shiv Sena’s Whip Bharat Gogawale has also been invalidated, then all the decisions taken by them in the Legislature shall also be nullified,” said Patil.

Under these circumstances, the Speaker (Rahul Narwekar) will need to work without delays and within the Constitutional framework on various points while taking the decision on the disqualification of the 16 MLAs including CM Shinde, the NCP leader said.

“The Shinde government’s survival can only be a brief joy for those who gathered around him for power. But it is illegal and unconstitutional, and the BJP’s actions in Maharashtra have misfired. The SC has told the people of the state how that whole episode (toppling the MVA) went awry,” he said.

Referring to the point that if former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had not resigned, the MVA could have got a chance to be reinstated by the court, Patil said that “this proves what is in the minds of the SC”, and the Governor played a major role in destroying the MVA government.

Patil said that after the SC verdict, the BJP has been completely disrobed and the people of the state “are firmly with the MVA”.

