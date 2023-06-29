Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday highlighted IIT Mandi’s technological contributions to the state and emphasized its potential in supporting the apple economy and local problem-solving.

He was speaking while presiding over the G-20/S-20 conclave on “Technology for Society” at IIT here organized by the institute.

Shukla said the conclave was part of the ongoing mega G20-S20 meeting at the institute and provided a platform for delegates from the public and private sectors to come together and explore potential knowledge sharing and discussion opportunities to address societal development with technological interventions.

With India assuming G-20 presidency, Shukla stressed the nation’s role in addressing global challenges and promoting shared values. He urged to showcase India’s capabilities, philosophy, and intellectual power.

The Governor expressed satisfaction the researchers were working on making cooking stoves in an efficient manner, which would be exemplary in solving the problems of inaccessibility in the state.

Likewise, developing biofuel from dry pine leaves as energy for industry would also help the rural people, he added. The development of other bio-fuels and green fuels deserves to be pursued prominently. He also praised advancements in low-cost medical devices, robotics, and AI for healthcare which are helpful in addressing health crises in rural as well as in urban areas.

He also stressed the need to strengthen technologies to predict landslides and avalanches in the state. The Governor also highlighted the need for entrepreneurship support centres to boost the state’s economy. He also visited the institute’s labs and centers during the visit.

On the occasion, IIT Mandi Director Laxmidhar Behera shared the institute’s focus on technology, skill development, and societal contributions.

