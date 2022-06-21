Governors, Chief Ministers, senior security and other officials and people from all walks of life performed yoga in all the northeastern states on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Tuesday.

Accompanied by his cabinet colleagues and MLAs, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a yoga programme at Dibrugarh and was joined by a couple of his cabinet colleagues, MLAs, senior officials and hundreds of participants. He tweeted: “We took out a few moments to remember and pray for the safety and well-being of the flood-affected people in Assam. I also thank Hon Ayush Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal dangoriya dangoriya for his efforts in organising 100-day celebrations of this year’s Yoga Day.”

Defence, para-military, security, civil officials and personnel and their families besides people from all walks of life participated in yoga sessions organised at hundreds of locations in the eight northeastern states. Students from different educational institutions attended yoga sessions across the region and participated in numerous events including poster-making competitions to celebrate the occasion.

Assam Rifles troopers organised a mass yoga demonstration and pipe band display for schools of Kohima district at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima. The event witnessed excitement, fun and wholehearted participation by students, teachers and non-teaching staff. An instructor from The Art of Living foundation conducted the yoga session and celebrated the Yoga Day with the students and teams from Assam Rifles, a defence release said.

The excitement of the students was palpable as they all gathered near the ‘Selfie Point’ to get their photos clicked. The event culminated with interaction and refreshments.

20220621-192802