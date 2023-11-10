Governors, CMs of N-E states condole death of ex-Nagaland Guv

Governors and Chief Ministers of several northeastern states condoled the death of Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya, who was the former Governor of Nagaland. He was 92-years-old.

Popularly known as PB, Acharya breathed his last at his home in Andheri west in Maharashtra on Friday.

Acharya, a veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader, held the additional charge as Governor of Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, for varying periods.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, his Nagaland counterpart La Ganeshan, Anusuiya Uikey (Manipur) and Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), N. Biren Singh (Manipur), Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland) condoled the demise of Acharya.

Neiphiu Rio in his condolence message said that Acharya, who had served as Governor of Nagaland from July 19, 2014, to July 31, 2019, during his tenure, had the distinction of serving with three Chief Ministers of the state, and he had an excellent rapport with all of them.

He had good relations with political parties across the spectrum in the state and he was particularly fond of children from destitute and welfare homes and opened his heart and Raj Bhavan for them, the Nagaland Chief Minister said.

Nagaland Raj Bhavan also sent a condolence message to Acharya’s wife Kavita Acharya.

