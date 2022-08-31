Governors and chief ministers of both the Telugu states on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, her Andhra Pradesh counterpart Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended greetings to people.

“I extend festive greetings and wishes to all the people of Telangana State and others on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi festival,” said Soundararajan, who participated in the celebrations held at Raj Bhavan.

“Devotees offer prayers to Lord Sri Ganesha, to remove hurdles for the success of their every endeavour. It is customary to offer initial prayers to Lord Vigneswara before starting any work for its successful completion,” she said in her message.

“I pray and wish that Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, will clear all the hurdles in our path to unity, peace, progress and prosperity of our State and our nation. I cordially wish you all may Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations bring health, prosperity, joy and happiness to you all,” she added.

Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao extended greetings to Telangana people on the occasion. He noted that Hindu community worship with devotion the Lord Ganesh as the head of all Shastras, worshipper of wisdom and knowledge and Vigneshwara – remover of obstacles.

CMA KCR said that the festival of Vinayaka Chavithi teaches us the righteousness of knowledge, achieving goals, moral values, and conservation of nature. He wished people celebrate Ganapati Navaratri celebrations with joy and peace by spreading tranquility and harmony.

He stated that despite the hurdles created by some forces, the state government is implementing welfare and development programmes, aiming for the well being of all sections of people, with the blessing of Lord Ganesh. He prayed for people to lead a happy and peaceful life, pursue the tasks continuously and the Lord Ekadanta shower blessings on all people of the country.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Harichandan conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi festival, an important Hindu festival celebrated across the country with great devotion and happiness with the participation of all family members.

“On this festival day, it is customary to offer invocation prayers to Lord Ganesha, for the success of new ventures. I pray to Lord Vigneswara to shower His blessings on all of us to lead a life of peace and harmony,” he said.

