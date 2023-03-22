INDIA

Governors, CMs of Telugu states greet people on Ugadi

NewsWire
0
0

The Governors and Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Ugadi, or the Telugu new year.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted the people of the state and Telugu people across the world on ‘Sri Shobhakruthu Nama Samvatsaram Ugadi’.

“I am confident that Sri Shobhakruthu Nama Samvatsaram will usher in peace, prosperity, harmony, health and happiness to all people and sections of the society,” the Governor said in her message.

In his greetings, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed hope that Ugadi, which is considered as an agricultural year, will bring good fortunes to the farmers and people in all fields.

The Chief Minister said that Telangana is flourishing with abundant irrigation water, drinking water and green crops.

He added that by developing the agriculture sector, its allied sectors and professions strengthened and the Telangana state’s rural economy is sustaining.

The Chief Minister said that the progress achieved by Telangana has become a role model for the country.

He wished Telangana and India will achieve development further in the year of “Shobhakruth”.

Extending his wishes, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer said: “On this happy and auspicious occasion of Ugadia festival, the Telugu New Year Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to the Telugu people living all over the world.”

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Redd wished prosperity to people.

He hoped the the Telugu new year will bring happiness to farmers, women and people of all professions.

