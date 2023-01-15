INDIA

Governors, L-Gs sent to create hurdles for non-BJP govts: Trinamool leader

NewsWire
0
0

Trinamool leader and former Rajya Sabha Member Majeed Memon has accused the Union government of misusing the post of governor and L-G against the non-BJP governments.

Memon tweeted on Sunday , “Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu – State after State and then LGs of Delhi and JK, Centre’s men as Governors.and LGs are sent with instructions to defy local administration and create hurdles for non BJP governments.”

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and the Chief Minister are at loggerheads on various issues, and similarly the Kerala Governor and CPI(M)-led Left Front state government are not on good terms.

Earlier, when Jagdeep Dhankhar was the West Bengal Governor, he had differences with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The simmering tension between Governor R.N. Ravi and the Stalin-led DMK alliance government in Tamil Nadu has also spilled onto the Assembly floor at the start of the year’s first session. A miffed governor walked out even as the ruling party and its allies moved a resolution to have only the government-approved version of the speech, ‘on record’.

20230115-142805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bheemla Nayak’ film buyers worried about AP ticket price issue

    Another draft notification for Western Ghats sensitive area sans Kerala

    Mumbai: 40 rescued from burning building, 5 hurt

    Kerala ex-MLA George held for outraging modesty of solar scam accused,...