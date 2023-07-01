The Tamil family drama series, ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ is the story of three women of different generations from the same family, embarking on a road trip that changes them.

To bring the story to life, music director Govind Vasantha said that each of the three characters was represented through individual instruments.

Elaborating further, Govind said: “We decided that the music for each of the three characters should be represented through individual instruments, for instance a violin for Kaveri (Madhoo), flute for Sundari (Lakshmi), and guitar for Niveditha (Santhy).”

He also shared that there are a lot of musical moments throughout the story, which are conveyed through montages, songs, background scores making the scene or sequence even more lively.

Talking about the album, Govind said that they adopted “a very different approach to compose music for this series,” leading to them “creating a complete album consisting of both lyrical and instrumental soundtracks.”

Emphasising on the role of music in the series, creator Reshma Ghatala said: “Music plays an extremely crucial role in binding the audience to a story, and the characters they’re so keenly watching and following, especially in an emotional drama like ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’.”

Mixing classical, pop, acoustic and even a bit of orchestral, the tracks are diverse ranging from the cheerful ‘Cargaalamey’ to the more emotional ‘Thirunaal’.

Govind created the whole album from the ground up with a mixing of melodic and emotional tracks which depict the emotions of each of the characters during their journey of transformation.

The album of ‘Sweet Karaam Coffee’ boasts of a collection of five original songs and six instrumental pieces and comprises singers such as Sathyaprakash, Keerthana, Javed Ali and Aditya Rao.

Directed jointly by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman, ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ premieres on July 6 on Prime Video and is also dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

