For veteran actor Govinda, dance is like talking without having to use words

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE017

Actor Govinda sees dancing more like talking, sans words.

“I believe that dance is more like talking without having to actually speak or use words. This style of talking without speaking in dance, I learnt from Kamal masterji,” he said, recalling the Bollywood choreographer, who worked in the Hindi film industry from the sixties to the nineties.

The actor also praised new-age choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who was Kamal’s assistant.

“He was Kamal’s assistant when I was doing a movie with him. Students answering back was never a culture in my time, and Ganesh was one such student, no matter how much scolding and criticism he got from Kamalji, he would cry but not say a word back to his teacher,” recalled Govinda, during his recent visit to the set of Zee TV’s singing reality show, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs”.

On the show two contestants gave a duet performance to his hit song “Kisi disco mein jaye”, from the 1998 superhit, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”. Ganesh Acharya was one of the choreographers of the film.

“Right from the beginning, one could see that Ganesh had an extraordinary talent with dance. I used to tell this to Ganesh too and was very sure that his art would make him very successful one day,” said Govinda.

