Bollywood actor Govinda fulfilled the dream of ‘DID Super Moms’ contestant Riddhi Tiwari by shaking a leg with her to his popular track ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’ from the 1987 film ‘Khudgarz’.

Riddhi, who is from Lucknow, impressed the judges as well as Govinda with her performance. In fact, Bhagyashree informed Govinds that everyone calls Riddhi ‘Lady Govinda’ on the show.

Praising Riddhi for her innocence and her dance moves, Govinda said: “I am always happy to meet people from Lucknow because I find them very sweet and innocent. I personally love the way they appreciate everyone. In fact, I can see Riddhi’s innocence in her gestures.”

He added: “She is really very enthusiastic and has a childlike nature when it comes to her passion for dance, and I love that about her. She really performed very well today, and her expressions were bang on. I would really like to say that like her, we should also keep the child inside us alive.”

Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani and Urmila Matondkar are on the panel of judges for ‘DID Super Moms’, which airs on Zee TV.

