Govinda reveals what made him fall in love with his wife

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja’s love story is quite filmy and the common thing between them was their love for dance which finally made them fall in love with each other.

Well, now after being in a relationship for so long, the ‘Dulhe Raja’ actor has expressed his gratitude towards his wife and called her ‘innocent’ on the sets of a singing reality show.

The actor, who is known for his dance moves and comic roles, has worked in a number of blockbusters like ‘Hero No 1’, ‘Raja Babu’, ‘Coolie No. 1’, ‘Haseena Maan Jayegi’ and so on.

Govinda revealed what made him fall in love with Sunita and said: “Sunita was my first love and I fell in love with her innocence.”

He recalled how he finally decided to settle down with her and expressed his gratitude to the Almighty for having her as a partner.

“We were shooting for a song in Kashmir and looking at fate’s play I did not even know what was happening to me. There were signs but I did not get it, then one day I realised, she is the one. I am thankful to God that I met you,” he added.

Govinda along with his wife Sunita and daughter Tina Ahuja are appearing on ‘Indian Idol 13’ as celebrity guests. The singing reality show is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

