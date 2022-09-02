A minor rejiig has been effected in the Pinarayi Vijayan ministry following the exit of Excise and LSG Minister M.V. Govindan, who has taken over as the new state Secretary of the CPI-M, and will be replaced by Assembly Speaker M.B. Rajesh.

Two-time legislator A.M. Shamseer, who is the CPI-M legislator from Tellicherry in Kannur district, will be the new Speaker.

The rejig was cleared at the CPI-M state secretariat meeting held under the chair of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday evening.

Govindan, who was the number 2 in the Vijayan cabinet, has replaced ailing Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and hence the rejig became a necessity.

Sources in the know of things said Vijayan preferred to leave one cabinet spot vacant – cause by state Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian quitting following the row over his remarks on the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Shamseer, who was cut up last year when he was not made Minister, but his junior P.A. Mohammed Riyas was, appears to have got the highest post in the assembly.

Shamseer has been very vocal in the house, and is in the forefront leading the shouting brigade of the treasury benches on account of his shrill voice.

It remains to be seen how he would be able to rein in the Congress-led opposition, as many of them are seasoned veterans, while Shamseer is more known for his youthful exuberance as he rose in the party from the student ranks.

Meanwhile the swearing in of Rajesh might happen only after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan returns here on the September 5.

And hence, there will be a wait to know if there will be any reshuffle of the portfolios, as there have been speculations that journalist-turned-Minister Veena George might be relieved of the Health portfolio.

