The government has been according the highest priority to obtain permanent membership for India in an expanded United Nations Security Council. An expanded Security Council is at the core of the issues raised by India and other countries that are calling for UNSC reforms.

This matter has been consistently taken up during bilateral and multilateral meetings, and in discussions with other countries at all levels, including at the highest levels.

This information was given in a written reply by Minister of State, External Affairs, V Muraleedharan in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

As a measure of its increasing stature and acceptability of its role in the Security Council, India was elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for the 8th time during 2021-22, with an overwhelming majority (184 of 193 votes) in the elections held on June 17, 2020 in New York. A number of countries have bilaterally expressed official affirmation of support for India’s candidature to a permanent seat in an expanded Security Council, including four of the P5, namely USA, UK, France and Russia, said the reply.

The process of reforming the United Nations Security Council would require amendments in the United Nations Charter. As per Article 108 of the UN Charter: “Amendments to the present Charter shall come into force for all Members of the United Nations when they have been adopted by a vote of two thirds of the members of the General Assembly and ratified in accordance with their respective constitutional processes by two thirds of the Members of the United Nations, including all the permanent members of the Security Council”.

