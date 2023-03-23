Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that the central government is afraid of Rahul Gandhi and that’s why it is conspiring to disqualify him from the lower House.

Reacting to sentencing of Gandhi in a defamation case, Chowdhury said that because of Rahul Gandhi’s fear, he is being pressurised from all sides, however he will not be cowed down.

“Why two years, even if he is sentenced to 2,000 years, Rahul Gandhi will remain Rahul Gandhi,” the Congress leader said while speaking to mediapersons in Parliament.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chowdhury said that Gandhi had only said that why is it that whoever is being charged of corruption practices, has a Modi surname.

“Even the Prime Minister had said in Parliament that why Gandhi surname is being used instead of Nehru surname. Then can people with Gandhi surname file a defamation case against the Prime Minister?” Chowdhury sought to know.

