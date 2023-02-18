Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has considered allowing the sale of the excess flue cured virginia (FCV) tobacco produced by registered growers and unauthorised flue cured virginia tobacco produced by unregistered growers without any penalty considering the low production during the 2022-2023 Karnataka crop season.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in Karnataka, during this crop season, 40,207 farmers cultivated FCV tobacco in an area of 60,782 hectares.

The total production of FCV tobacco in Karnataka remained at 59.78 million kg against the crop size of 100.00 million kg fixed by the Tobacco Board, due to continuous rains during the months of June and July 2022.

The decision to impose no penalty on the sale of excess FCV tobacco will greatly benefit the farmers of Karnataka to recover the loss due to less production during this crop season.

This consideration will hand hold the FCV tobacco farmers to overcome their financial plight inflicted due to low production and low earnings and would greatly help the growers to continue their livelihood, said officials.

