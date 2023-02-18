BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

Govt allows sale of excess, unauthorised tobacco without any penalty in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has considered allowing the sale of the excess flue cured virginia (FCV) tobacco produced by registered growers and unauthorised flue cured virginia tobacco produced by unregistered growers without any penalty considering the low production during the 2022-2023 Karnataka crop season.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in Karnataka, during this crop season, 40,207 farmers cultivated FCV tobacco in an area of 60,782 hectares.

The total production of FCV tobacco in Karnataka remained at 59.78 million kg against the crop size of 100.00 million kg fixed by the Tobacco Board, due to continuous rains during the months of June and July 2022.

The decision to impose no penalty on the sale of excess FCV tobacco will greatly benefit the farmers of Karnataka to recover the loss due to less production during this crop season.

This consideration will hand hold the FCV tobacco farmers to overcome their financial plight inflicted due to low production and low earnings and would greatly help the growers to continue their livelihood, said officials.

20230218-230006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DGCA seeks report from UAE regulator on safety breach by two...

    Bharti Airtel reports Q4 net profit of Rs 759 cr

    Air India commits over $400m to fully refurbish existing widebody aircraft...

    B’luru Metro’s contract with Chinese firm runs into trouble