Govt allows trailers to have maximum 3 decks to transport 2 wheelers

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allowed trailers to have a maximum of three decks to transport two wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver’s cabin.

According to the ministry, the move will enhance the carriage capacity of two wheelers by 40-50 per cent.

The ministry has issued a notification on February 25 to amend Rule 93 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, whereby rigid vehicles and trailers can have a maximum of three decks to transport two wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver’s cabin, it said.

Meanwhile, the vehicles carrying four wheelers can have maximum of two decks.

