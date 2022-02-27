INDIA

Govt allows trailers to have maximum 3 decks to transport 2 wheelers

By NewsWire
0
0

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allowed trailers to have a maximum of three decks to transport two wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver’s cabin.

According to the ministry, the move will enhance the carriage capacity of two wheelers by 40-50 per cent.

The ministry has issued a notification on February 25 to amend Rule 93 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, whereby rigid vehicles and trailers can have a maximum of three decks to transport two wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver’s cabin, it said.

Meanwhile, the vehicles carrying four wheelers can have maximum of two decks.

20220227-181602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.