Govt amends natural gas tariff, authorisation and capacity regulations

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has amended its three regulations, namely natural gas pipeline tariff, authorisation and capacity regulations.

These amendments will enable implementation of unified tariff regulations which will be effective from April 1, 2023 across the country.

To address the settlement issues for implementation of unified tariff, an industry committee has been constituted.

The objective of these changes is to provide natural gas access in far-flung areas at competitive and affordable rates, to achieve the objective of one nation one grid and one tariff, official sources said.

To simplify the implementation of unified tariff, entity level Integrated natural gas pipeline tariff has been introduced in the aforementioned regulations, which will act as a building block for unified tariff at national level.

Further to protect the overall interest of consumers in different regions the number of unified tariff zones have been increased from two to three.

In addition to this, other amendments like allowing unaccounted gas, moratorium period and ramping up capacity have been incorporated, sources said.

