BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Govt announces auction of sovereign green bonds in two tranches

NewsWire
0
0

The government on Friday announced the auction of Rs 16,000 crore of sovereign green bonds (SGrBs) in two tranches.

“As announced in the Union Budget 2022-23, the government of India, as part of its overall market borrowings, will be issuing Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs), for mobilising resources for green infrastructure. The proceeds will be deployed in public sector projects which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The Centre will auction green bonds of five-year and 10-year duration worth Rs 4,000 crore each on January 25 and February 9, 2023, adding that it would be a uniform price auction.

Five per cent of the notified amount of sale will be reserved for retail investors as specified under the “Scheme for Noncompetitive Bidding Facility in the auction of government of India Dated Securities and Treasury Bills”, the statement said.

SGrBs will be eligible for trading in the secondary market and will be designated as specified securities under the ‘Fully Accessible Route’ for investment in the Government Securities by non-residents.

20230106-193603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Airbus to hire engineering, IT talent at Hyderabad airshow

    Maruti Suzuki seeks clarity on emission norms

    US services sector sees record growth in October amid hiring challenge

    Cairn sets eyes on more state-owned assets to recover dues from...