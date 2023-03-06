The government on Monday cleared appointment of Joint Secretaries in 12 ministries, including Home, Food, Health, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Agriculture, among others.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Garima Srivastava (IRPS) as Secretary of the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board under the Department of Agricultural Research & Education.

She has been appointed to the post for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Srivastava is a 1999-batch Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer.

Palka Sahni, a Bihar cadre IAS officer of 2004 batch has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Department of Food & Public Distribution for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Aradhana Patnaik, a 1998 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Department of Health & Family Welfare under the Health Ministry.

Mukta Shekhar, a 1994 IRAS officer, has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Heavy Industries Ministry.

Anil Subramaniam, a Central Secretariat Services officer, has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry.

Kamal Kishore Soan, a 1998 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Labour Ministry.

Himani Pande, a 1998 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the DPIIT.

Tanuja Thakur Khalkho, an IRAS officer of 1995 batch, has been appointed as Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Rural Development Ministry.

Amarpreet Duggal, an IPoS officer of 1999 batch, has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Department of School Education & Literacy.

