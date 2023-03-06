INDIA

Govt approves appointment of Joint Secretaries in 12 ministries

NewsWire
0
0

The government on Monday cleared appointment of Joint Secretaries in 12 ministries, including Home, Food, Health, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Agriculture, among others.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Garima Srivastava (IRPS) as Secretary of the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board under the Department of Agricultural Research & Education.

She has been appointed to the post for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Srivastava is a 1999-batch Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer.

Palka Sahni, a Bihar cadre IAS officer of 2004 batch has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Department of Food & Public Distribution for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Aradhana Patnaik, a 1998 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Department of Health & Family Welfare under the Health Ministry.

Mukta Shekhar, a 1994 IRAS officer, has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Heavy Industries Ministry.

Anil Subramaniam, a Central Secretariat Services officer, has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry.

Kamal Kishore Soan, a 1998 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Labour Ministry.

Himani Pande, a 1998 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the DPIIT.

Tanuja Thakur Khalkho, an IRAS officer of 1995 batch, has been appointed as Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Rural Development Ministry.

Amarpreet Duggal, an IPoS officer of 1999 batch, has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Department of School Education & Literacy.

20230306-230803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gauhati HC quashes poll code violation charge against Himanta Sarma

    Candid camera: Tejashwi ‘caught’ distributing money to villagers ahead of polls

    Author, literary translator Sara Rai to head jury for JCB Prize...

    Had to grind through the situation a little bit as didn’t...