INDIASPORTS

Govt approves participation of Indian wrestlers for Ranking Series Zagreb Open

NewsWire
0
0

The Government of India has approved the participation of the Indian wrestling Men and women team consisting of 55 members in the 1st Ranking Series Zagreb Open Grand Prix (WW/GR/FS) Croatia from February 1-5 at full Cost to government.

The selection took place by the oversight committee for the Wrestling Federation of India, formed by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. A total of 12 women wrestlers, 11 Greco Roman wrestlers and 13 male freestyle wrestlers are set for competition, the Sports Authority of Indian (SAI) said in a statement.

Some of the key wrestlers who have been sanctioned to participate in the Ranking Series include Tokyo Olympians Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik and Deepak Punia.

20230126-101603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi to lead Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru; CM Bommai...

    SC Collegium recommends transfer of six high court judges

    Adani group to operate new Navi Mumbai Int’l Airport

    Taj Amer opens its doors in Jaipur