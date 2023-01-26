The Government of India has approved the participation of the Indian wrestling Men and women team consisting of 55 members in the 1st Ranking Series Zagreb Open Grand Prix (WW/GR/FS) Croatia from February 1-5 at full Cost to government.

The selection took place by the oversight committee for the Wrestling Federation of India, formed by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. A total of 12 women wrestlers, 11 Greco Roman wrestlers and 13 male freestyle wrestlers are set for competition, the Sports Authority of Indian (SAI) said in a statement.

Some of the key wrestlers who have been sanctioned to participate in the Ranking Series include Tokyo Olympians Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik and Deepak Punia.

