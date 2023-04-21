The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has approved Commonwealth Game Silver medallist Sreeshankar Murali’s proposal to train in Greece for 32 days to prepare for the upcoming World Athletics Championship and Asian Games.

The expenditure for Sreeshankar’s Greece training would be covered under MYAS’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and cover Sree and his coach, Sivasankaran Murali. Expenditure on airfare, visa fees, medical insurance, local transport costs, boarding & lodging fees, and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) amongst other expenses will be covered under this proposal.

The proposal to this effect was taken during the 95th meeting of the Mission Olympic Cell, the Ministry informed in a release on Friday.

Sreeshankar, is currently training under international coach Keith Herston at Texas Tech University till the end of this month, funding for which has also been covered under TOPS.

Along with Sreeshankar’s proposal, MOC also approved proposals of racewalkers Priyanka Goswami and Sandeep Kumar to train and compete in Melbourne, Australia for 16 days. The duo, along with their coach Gurmeet Singh is expected to leave for Australia on May 15, the release informed.

Besides athletics, the MOC also approved the proposal of judoka Linthoi Chanambam towards foreign training-cum-competition stints in Georgia and Poland.

Linthoi, who had earlier trained in Japan under TOPS funding, is aiming to compete in Gori Cadet European Cup Across Georgia, and Poland subsequently training at the same locations along with her coach Mamuka Kizilashvili.

The foreign training-cum-competition camps will last for a period of 28 Days during which Linthoi will train and compete in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Poland.

20230421-151004