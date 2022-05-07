The government has asked the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) to vacate its premises at Windsor Place in Lutyens’ Delhi by July 31.

The Estate Department has issued a notice to the IWPC, which says, “I am directed to convey by the principal approval of the competent authority for retention of government accommodation Bungalow No. 5, Windsor Place, allotted to Indian Women’s Press Corps, for a period up to 31 July, 2022.”

It’s clear from the letter that no alternate accommodation will be provided to the IWPC by the government.

However, Shobhna Jain, President of IWPC, said, “This is a routine procedural work. For the last 25 years, we have been applying for renewal whenever it is about to expire, and there is nothing to read in between the lines.”

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha in August last year, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, had said that the space has been allotted to nine NGOs/trusts/memorials/social organisations within the limits of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The IWPC was allotted the land in May 1994, and the last retention order was issued on January 6, 2018 for a period of three years. An eviction letter was also sent last year.

20220507-185300