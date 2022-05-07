INDIA

Govt asks Indian Women’s Press Corps to vacate its premises by July 31

NewsWire
0
0

The government has asked the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) to vacate its premises at Windsor Place in Lutyens’ Delhi by July 31.

The Estate Department has issued a notice to the IWPC, which says, “I am directed to convey by the principal approval of the competent authority for retention of government accommodation Bungalow No. 5, Windsor Place, allotted to Indian Women’s Press Corps, for a period up to 31 July, 2022.”

It’s clear from the letter that no alternate accommodation will be provided to the IWPC by the government.

However, Shobhna Jain, President of IWPC, said, “This is a routine procedural work. For the last 25 years, we have been applying for renewal whenever it is about to expire, and there is nothing to read in between the lines.”

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha in August last year, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, had said that the space has been allotted to nine NGOs/trusts/memorials/social organisations within the limits of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The IWPC was allotted the land in May 1994, and the last retention order was issued on January 6, 2018 for a period of three years. An eviction letter was also sent last year.

20220507-185300

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Health Minister denies possibility of lockdown

    PM Modi meets visiting 7 NSAs, discusses Afghan situation

    IPL 2022: Shubman Gill’s 84 propels Gujarat Titans to 171-6 against...

    10 bilateral agreements, show of camaraderie to take centrestage during Putin’s...