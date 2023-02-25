SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Govt committed to combat terrorism: B’desh PM Hasina

NewsWire
Reiterating her government’s commitment towards the fight against militancy, terrorism, drugs and corruption, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday urged the people to remain vigilant.

“Our drive against militancy, terrorism, drugs and corruption will continue. All of you must remain cautious regarding this matter,” she said, and also requested the parents to remain alert so that their children do not get drawn to drugs and militancy.

Hasina said this while addressing a public rally at TT High School ground at Bhangar Haat in Gopalganj.

Criticising the previous regimes of Ziaur Rahman and his wife Khaleda Zia, she said: “When the BNP came to power, terrorism and militancy destroyed the country. The BNP is that party which does not even respect their own party constitution.”

“The Jamat and the BNP do not want the welfare of people. The constitution of the BNP has been erased, and the responsibility of the party was handed to a convicted accused. The Awami League cannot be compared with them,” she said.

Hasina has visited her constituency, Gopalganj through the Padma Bridge, for the sixth time since its inauguration.

