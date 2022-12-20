INDIA

Govt committed to fulfill all 10 poll guarantees: Himachal CM

NewsWire
0
0

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the state government has been committed to fulfill all 10 poll guarantees and would come up to the expectations of the people.

In a statement, he said the government has decided that the long-pending demand of employees regarding revival of old pension scheme (OPS) would be fulfilled in the first Cabinet meeting as promised in the Congress ‘Pritigya Patra-2022’.

Sukhu, who has been diagnosed coronavirus positive, said the Finance Department has been directed to come up with detailed proposal regarding implementation of the OPS to facilitate the employees covered under the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

He said suggestions of employees organisations and other sections of society are being taken into consideration so that a viable and comprehensive OPS could be framed.

In the last month’s Assembly polls, the old pension scheme (OPS) was a major hurdle in the BJP’s ambition of retaining the helm for the second consecutive term.

The Chief Minister said he has also directed the officers to promote ecofriendly vehicles in a big way which would not only lessen the burden on the state exchequer but also prove a boon to the pristine environment of the state.

He said the state Transport Department would get a fleet of electric vehicles and the secretariat and other departments would be encouraged to go for electric vehicles.

The Chief Minister said that greater focus would be laid on strengthening the agrarian economy by providing incentives to the farming community.

He said since agriculture and horticulture contributes about 13 per cent of GDP of the state, focus would be laid on providing enhanced technological knowhow to the farmers.

He said besides providing employment opportunities to the youth, a special startup fund would be created to assist the young entrepreneurs.

Sukhu said the people of the state have reposed in the Congress party and the government would strive hard to come up to their expectations.

20221220-211206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man convicted for rape within 57 days of incident

    Ex-Rajasthan Guv Anshuman Singh passes away

    India, Sri Lanka hold working group meet on fisheries

    J&K ‘Toshkhana’ brought under administrative control of Dept of Culture