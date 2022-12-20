Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the state government has been committed to fulfill all 10 poll guarantees and would come up to the expectations of the people.

In a statement, he said the government has decided that the long-pending demand of employees regarding revival of old pension scheme (OPS) would be fulfilled in the first Cabinet meeting as promised in the Congress ‘Pritigya Patra-2022’.

Sukhu, who has been diagnosed coronavirus positive, said the Finance Department has been directed to come up with detailed proposal regarding implementation of the OPS to facilitate the employees covered under the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

He said suggestions of employees organisations and other sections of society are being taken into consideration so that a viable and comprehensive OPS could be framed.

In the last month’s Assembly polls, the old pension scheme (OPS) was a major hurdle in the BJP’s ambition of retaining the helm for the second consecutive term.

The Chief Minister said he has also directed the officers to promote ecofriendly vehicles in a big way which would not only lessen the burden on the state exchequer but also prove a boon to the pristine environment of the state.

He said the state Transport Department would get a fleet of electric vehicles and the secretariat and other departments would be encouraged to go for electric vehicles.

The Chief Minister said that greater focus would be laid on strengthening the agrarian economy by providing incentives to the farming community.

He said since agriculture and horticulture contributes about 13 per cent of GDP of the state, focus would be laid on providing enhanced technological knowhow to the farmers.

He said besides providing employment opportunities to the youth, a special startup fund would be created to assist the young entrepreneurs.

Sukhu said the people of the state have reposed in the Congress party and the government would strive hard to come up to their expectations.

20221220-211206