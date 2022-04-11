Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, L. Murugan, on Monday that the government will spare no efforts to support the country’s media and entertainment industry.

Murugan was delivering the keynote address at the CII Dakshin Media & Entertainment Summit Southern Region, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), southern region.

Pointing out that the Indian film industry produces the highest number of films in the world and employs millions of Indians, the minister said that the government acknowledges their valuable contributions to the growth of the media and entertainment sector.

A number of policy decisions have been initiated to help the industry such as signing of treaties with 15 countries for co-producing films with Indian actors, a single window clearance and a special portal to assist international movies being shot in India, he added.

At the valedictory session, music composer A.R. Rahman was recognised as “The Icon” from south India for his outstanding contribution to the film industry.

In his special address, M Nassar, President, Nadigar Sangam, said, “The words talent and passion are frequently used when it comes to the M&E industry. I would request everyone to also add professional and professionalism into the vocabulary of this industry.”

R.K. Selvamani, President, Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), said, “The film industry has risen from the ashes post the pandemic like the phoenix.”

He urged the policy makers to offer benefits to the M&E industry by treating it on par with other industries.

“The south Indian M&E sector has benefited greatly from a favourable policy environment, which has allowed the industry to move forward even during the pandemic,” said Satyakam Arya, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu.

