BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Govt cuts windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil, jet fuel

NewsWire
0
0

The government has cut windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 1,900 per tonne from Rs 2,100 per tonne, according to an order.

Windfall tax on export of diesel and jet fuel has also been reduced, the order, dated January 16, said. The tax on export of diesel has been brought down to Rs 5 per litre, from Rs 6.5 per litre, while on jet fuel, it has been brought down to Rs 3.5 a litre from Rs 4.5 a litre.

The new price regime has come into effect from Tuesday.

Crude oil pumped out of the ground and from below the seabed is refined and converted into fuels like petrol, diesel and jet fuel.

Windfall profit tax on domestically-produced crude oil is the second lowest since the new levy was introduced in July 2022. The tax had fallen to Rs 1,700 per tonne in the second fortnight of December 2022.

The tax rate is reviewed on a fortnightly basis.

20230117-185402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indices extend losses, Sensex declines nearly 1K pts

    SWR ferries 64 truck chasis in single rake to Haryana

    Union minister inspects under-construction four-lane Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari NH

    China’s real estate crisis could be over