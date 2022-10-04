INDIA

Govt declares 3 including HM commander ‘terrorists’

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday declared 3 individuals including a commander of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) involved in terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir “terrorists” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), officials said.

“Shaukat Ahmed Sheikh, Imtiaz Ahmed Kandu and Basit Ahmed Reshi have been declared terrorists under the UAPA,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Sheikh a.k.a. Shaukat Mochi hails from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, and is said to be currently residing in Pakistan.

He is the ‘Chief Launching Commander’ of HM, and is tasked with spreading terrorist activities in the region by coordinating in infiltration, and recruiting terrorists through his network of allies in Kashmir.

Basit Reshi, also from Baramulla, was last reported to be residing in Pakistan.

Charged with coordinating targeted killings, he had planned and executed a terrorist attack on the police post of Baba Ali Raina Mazar in Sopore on August 18, 2015 which led to two fatalities.

Reshi has been involved in arranging arms and ammunition from across the border, and motivating the youth to join terrorist activities, officials said.

Imtiaz Kandu a.k.a. Sajad a.k.a. Fayaz Sopore, originally from Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore, is currently residing in Pakistan.

According to officials, he has been involved in providing financial aid to terrorists, supplying arms and ammunition and smuggling narcotics.

Kandu has allegedly coordinated attacks on security forces and civilians, which have resulted in several fatalities.

