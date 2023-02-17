The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force, designating them as terrorist organisation.

As per a Press release issued by the Union Home Ministry, which is headed by Amit Shah, Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, has also been declared as a terrorist.

“By invoking the provisions of the UAPA, the Ministry of Home Affairs today declared one more individual Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda as ‘terrorist’ and two organisations – Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force – as terrorist organisation,” the Home Ministry said.

“Sandhu has been associated with terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is presently based in Lahore, Pakistan under the patronage of cross border agencies and has been found involved in various terrorist activities particularly in Punjab. With this declaration, now there are 54 designated terrorists in the IVth Schedule of UAPA,” the MHA added.

The MHA in the Press release said that “Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) is a militant outfit and it aims reviving terrorism in Punjab and challenges the territorial integrity, unity, national security and sovereignty of India and promotes various acts of terrorism, including targeted killings in Punjab.”

“Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) has been found involved in infiltration bids, narcotics and weapon smuggling and carrying out terror attacks in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It draws its cadres from various terrorist organisations, such as Lashker-E-Taiba, Jaish-E-Mohammed, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, Harkat-ul-Jehad-E-Islami etc,” the MHA added.

The ministry asserted that with declaration of these two organisations as terrorist organisation, there are now total 44 designated terrorist organisations under the Ist Schedule of the Act.

