INDIA

Govt designates LeT commander Sheikh Sajad as terrorist under UAPA

NewsWire
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday declared Lashkar- e-Taiba (LeT) commander Sheikh Sajad as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

According to the Gazette notification of the MHA, Sajad is absconding in a case pertaining to recovery of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir. He has been actively radicalizing, motivating and recruiting the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to support the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba and has been involved in terror funding.

Born on October 10, 1974 and a resident of Rose Avenue Colony HMT Shalteng in Srinagar, Sheikh Sajad alias Sheikh Sajjad Gul was found to be involved in hatching a criminal conspiracy in connivance with terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, in eliminating a prominent journalist, along with his two personal security officers on June 14, 2018 in the busy Press Enclave area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Gazette notification said that the Lashkar-e-Taiba is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the Act at serial number 5.

The Central Government believes that Sheikh Sajad alias Sheikh Sajjad Gul alias Sajjad Gul is involved in terrorism and he is to be notified as a terrorist under the UAPA Act.

Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central Government has declared Sheikh Sajad as a terrorist, the MHA notification reads.

