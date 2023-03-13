INDIA

Govt did not want Parliament to function: Congress

After proceedings at both the Houses were adjourned for the day, the Congress on Monday alleged that the government did not want Parliament to function.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Parliament was adjourned for the day because the Government simply didn’t want it to function. It created a completely bogus diversion to keep the attention away from the combined Opposition demand for a JPC into PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam.”

Earlier, the Opposition members staged a march towards Vijay Chowk and Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that there is no rule of law under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference at Vijay Chowk outside Parliament, soon after both Houses were adjourned over protests related to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in London, Kharge said, “There is no rule of law and democracy under Modi ji. They are running the country like a dictatorship, and then they talk about democracy.”

Those “crushing and destroying democracy” are talking of saving it, he added.

Over the Adani issue, Kharge said, “We are demanding the constitution of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani stocks issue. When we raise the issue, then mikes are switched off and a ruckus erupts in the House.”

However, he added that the Opposition is united and will continue to demand the JPC on the Adani issue.

