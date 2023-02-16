BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

Govt, e-commerce platform join hands for marketing of SHGs’ products

NewsWire
0
0

The Rural Development Ministry has partnered with e-commerce platform Meesho on Thursday for marketing of products made by the Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Giriraj Singh, on Thursday asserted that the target of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have 10 crore SHG members by 2024 will be achieved as the Ministry is working on a pro-active mode to enroll new women Sakhis (members).

The Minister said this while speaking after the signing of an MoU by the Ministry with “Meesho” — an e-commerce platform owned by Bengaluru-based Fashnear Technologies Private Limited, for marketing of products made by the Self Help Groups under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana — National Rural Livelihood Mission.

Giriraj Singh said, in May 2014, when PM Modi took charge, there were 2.35 crore SHG members, but with a focused approach to empower rural poor women in the last 9 years, the number of SHG members has swelled to more than 9 crore and will touch 10 crore members by 2024.

He said, each women beneficiary must save at least Rs 1 lakh rupees per annum through the sale of local products, which is the vision of the Prime Minister.

He also expressed confidence that within a few years he will be able to achieve the target of 10 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ and added that the day is not far away when some of the ‘Lakhpati Didis’ will become ‘Crorepati Didis’.

The Rural Development Minister has said that the NRLM has been undertaking several efforts to support businesses run by rural SHG women that are engaged in producing food products, handicrafts and hand-loom, etc.

As part of the efforts to connect producers to markets, NRLM and SRLMs have taken steps to promote curated products from SHGs and SHG member entrepreneurs through multiple channels such as Saras Gallery, state specific retail outlets, e-commerce platforms like GeM, Flipkart, Amazon.

20230216-232003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Budget FY23: Reduce central excise on ATF to 5%, says IndiGo

    Yes Bank reports net loss of Rs 3,788 cr in Q4

    PE/VC investments in January at $4.5 billion

    New deposit scheme for women, limits for senior citizens increased