Govt employee among 2 held for gun running in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Cyber Cell team of Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a government employee posted in the Ministry of Labour and Employment as Junior statistical officer in New Delhi for supplying arms and ammunitions from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

An owner of gun house of Karnal, Haryana was also arrested for allegedly supplying illegal weapons to a history-sheeter of UP who were further selling these weapons to Delhi based criminals.

The weapons were sold through various gun shops to criminals without verification of arms licenses and no record of buyers was maintained, senior officers said.

The arrested government officer was identified as Insar Khan from Baghpat in UP. Police identified Khan’s aide as Paras Chopra (36) from Karnal.

Insar Khan was arrested by the crime branch team on August 4 from Tilak Marg near India Gate and was overpowered by the team.

One 0.32 bore automatic pistol made in Ordinance Factory of Kolkata with one extra magazine and five live cartridges were recovered from the possession of accused Insar Khan.

“Accused Insar Khan disclosed that he had collected a present pistol from one history-sheeter of Baleni, Baghpat, UP identified as Deepak alias Furtila. He further disclosed that they buy the automatic pistols from the Gun Houses on fake arm license. Raid was conducted at the house of Deepak from where 14 live cartridges and one magazine of pistol were recovered from the house. He is involved in more than 15 different criminal cases of UP,” said Bhisham Singh, DCP crime.

According to police, accused Insar Khan used to supply sophisticated automatic pistols of ordinance factory from history-sheeters, criminals based in Baghpat, UP to other criminals based in Delhi.

Further it was revealed that the history-sheeters of UP used to buy sophisticated arms of ordnance factories from different gun houses in Haryana and UP on a fake arms license.

“Accused Paras Chopra, the owner of Chopra Gun House, allegedly told that they used to sell arms, weapons to criminals without verification of arms license and they did not use to maintain a proper record of the arm buyers,” the officer said.

Insar Khan joined the government job as Junior Statistical Officer in the year 2012 through SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam Insar Khan was also arrested in August 2012 by Ameenabad Police Station, Lucknow, UP, in a case related to cheating in the exam of Stenographer conducted by Staff Selection Commission, New Delhi.

