INDIA

Govt employee strangled to death, body found in canal

An employee in the office of the district magistrate in Baghpat, was allegedly strangled to death.

Police recovered his body from a canal in the Raya area of Mathura.

According to the police, Srinivas Pal, a resident of the Prabhat Nagar area of Meerut, was posted as head clerk in the office.

On December 30, 2022, he went missing under suspicious circumstances.

Later, his son Ishank lodged a missing complaint at the Civil Line police station, in Meerut on December 31, 2022.

A senior officer said that a police team was pressed into action to locate Srinivas.

The officer said that on January 21, a body was found in a canal near Kateriya village under Raya police station area of Mathura.

Police added sections 302 (murder) and 362 (abduction) to the missing complaint.

For identification of the body, the Mathura police uploaded the body’s appearance on social media.

Following that, the victim’s two brothers went to Mathura to identify the body. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to them.

The officer said that his Mathura counterpart informed him that the post-mortem confirmed that Srinivas was strangled to death.

A senior police officer said that three persons have been taken into custody, and are being interrogated.

Circle Officer, Civil Lines, Arvind Chaurasia said, “Investigation is going on in this regard, and police have found some important clues.”

