Subsequent to the request of Goa Government Employees Association (GGEA) that three chances should be given to the errant staff before giving ‘compulsory retirement’, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the employees will be taken into confidence.

The Goa government has recently decided to initiate action against erring employees by giving them ‘compulsory retirement’ for coming late and for being lethargic at work.

“It is applicable to all government offices. Compulsorily, they will have to go home (retirement),” Sawant reiterated on Monday.

“If they want three chances to be given to them, then we will take them into confidence,” he said.

GGEA had demanded that the government should make thorough inquiry into such incidents and should take care that innocents are not met with injustice.

“At least three chances should be given to such employees,” GGEA had said.

An office memorandum issued by the general administration department last week had stated that strict action would be taken against those employees for coming late and for being lethargic at work.

“Instances have come to the notice and time and again various requests are being received by this Department from the Departments housed in the Secretariat to replace some staff due to their lethargic approach towards office duties, disobedience, frequent late coming and for their ‘absolutely no interest to learn’ behaviour,” the memorandum stated.

Chief Minister Sawant later clarified that this office memorandum is not only limited to staff of the Secretariat, but applicable to all government offices.

“Upon such requests, the General Administration Department has given enough opportunity to such staff by transferring them to Departments with lighter work load, however, their performance in the lighter Departments is also not found to be satisfactory,” the Memorandum further said.

20220926-232601