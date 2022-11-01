BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Govt exempts edible oil wholesalers, big chain retailers from stock limit order

NewsWire
0
3

The government on Tuesday exempted oil seeds and edible oil wholesalers as well as big chain retailers from the current stock limit order, with immediate effect.

Department of Food and Public Distribution said that “as the price situation of major edible oils is now witnessing a gradual reversal as there is considerable decline in the prices of edible oil in the international market as well as the domestic market, the stock limit order was reviewed by the department”.

Official sources said that a need was felt for exempting big chain retailers and wholesalers from the stock control order as reports were coming that wholesalers and big chain retail outlets were facing problems in their sale due to the Control Order, as the limits specified for them was very less and replacement of shelf stocks in city limits is not possible on everyday basis.

Therefore, in a major move to further make the supply chain seamless, the government has exempted wholesalers and big chain retailers from the current stock limit order.

The order will come into effect immediately, the department said.

The removal of wholesalers and big chain retailers from the stock limit order would allow them to keep various varieties and brands of edible oils, which they are unable to keep at present due to stock control order, sources said further.

In view of restoration of ample supplies and continuous decline in the prices of edible oils both in the international as well as domestic market, it was an opportune time for exemption, they added.

Earlier, in an effort to cool down the domestic prices of edible oils, the government had imposed stock limits on oil and oilseeds through the Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2021 which became effective from October 8, 2021.

This order was later extended till December 31, 2022.

20221101-221804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s forex reserves decline by over $1.7 bn

    Lucknow splurges on Dhanteras, puts Covid gloom behind

    ‘Warehousing of imported solar panels, accessories need to be reviewed’

    ‘Opaqueness antithetical to transparency’: SC directs SEBI to allow RIL access...