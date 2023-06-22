The Delhi government on Thursday said that it is working to include as many employees as possible in the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and provide them with all the benefits.

The government is also exploring the possibility of increasing the minimum wage limit from Rs 21,000 to Rs 31,000 to expand the number of employees covered under the ESIC, Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said while chairing an ESIC board meeting on Thursday.

The minister proposed opening ESIC-linked dispensaries in all 70 constituencies of the national capital.

Additionally, 12 new dispensaries will soon be opened for ESIC beneficiaries in Delhi, the minister announced.

The minister noted that Delhi government will reserve a quota for the children of ESIC beneficiaries in ESIC medical colleges.

Anand informed the ESIC board that approval had been granted to open 12 new ESIC dispensaries in Delhi, adding that the process of selecting suitable locations had begun for this purpose.

