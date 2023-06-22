INDIA

Govt exploring expansion of ESIC coverage: Delhi Labour Minister

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi government on Thursday said that it is working to include as many employees as possible in the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and provide them with all the benefits.

The government is also exploring the possibility of increasing the minimum wage limit from Rs 21,000 to Rs 31,000 to expand the number of employees covered under the ESIC, Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said while chairing an ESIC board meeting on Thursday.

The minister proposed opening ESIC-linked dispensaries in all 70 constituencies of the national capital.

Additionally, 12 new dispensaries will soon be opened for ESIC beneficiaries in Delhi, the minister announced.

The minister noted that Delhi government will reserve a quota for the children of ESIC beneficiaries in ESIC medical colleges.

Anand informed the ESIC board that approval had been granted to open 12 new ESIC dispensaries in Delhi, adding that the process of selecting suitable locations had begun for this purpose.

20230622-230604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Glimpse of India after 100 years of Independence

    CLOSE-IN: Topsy-turvy T20 World Cup 2022

    ‘Hunar Haat’ at Delhi’s JLN Stadium to shut down amid spike...

    Andhra police on hunt for drone operators over Srisailam temple