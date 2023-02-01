BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Govt fixes fiscal deficit target at 5.9% of GDP

NewsWire
0
0

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday set the fiscal deficit target for 2023-24 at 5.9 per cent of the GDP, while emphasising that the government is committed to bring it below the 5 per cent-mark by 2025-26.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman said that in 2021-22, she had announced that the government would continue on its path of fiscal consolidation and would strive to bring fiscal deficit below 5 per cent of the GDP by 2025-26.

Fiscal deficit is the difference between total expenditure and revenue of a government in a year.

In the Budget for 2022-23, the fiscal deficit target was set at 6.4 per cent of the GDP, which was later revised to 6.9 per cent of the GDP.

20230201-124003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India sees $5.7 bn worth online festive sales, 56k mobiles sold...

    Rupee ends 26 paise down at 79.70 against US dollar

    BSES appeals consumers to participate in ‘Earth Hour’

    Fintech platform Mintoak enabling banks to digitally empower merchant ecosystem