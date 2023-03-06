BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Govt focussing on employment generation which was neglected for decades: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government is focussed on developing every opportunity for employment generation, which was neglected for decades after Independence.

He made this observation while virtually addressing a ‘rozgar mela’ in Gujarat.

Earlier on Monday, during a post-budget webinar on the health sector, PM Modi claimed that for many years after Independence, there was no long-term vision for the health sector in the country.

Meanwhile, in his address at the ‘rozgar mela’, the Prime Minister said experts from all over the world believe that India will become the biggest manufacturing hub in the coming years.

He emphasised that it is the youth who will lead this revolution in India.

The Prime Minister noted that a railway engine factory is being constructed in Dahod in Gujarat with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore, and the state is also going to be a huge hub of semiconductors in the near future.

“The holistic approach of development by the government is generating employment on a large scale,” Modi further said.

He underlined the important changes at the policy level that have prepared an ecosystem where startups are getting promoted.

The Prime Minister said that more than 90,000 startups are working in the country today, and as a result, new employment opportunities are being created while also motivating millions of youth towards self-employment.

“When the wheels of development are in motion, employment opportunities are created in every sector,” PM Modi said.

He said that crores of rupees are being spent on development projects in infrastructure, information technology as well as other sectors in the country.

