BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Govt focussing on maintaining quality in products: Piyush Goyal

NewsWire
0
0

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the government is focussing on maintaining quality in Indian products, and to ensure this, practical quality standards would be introduced to strengthen manufacturing competitiveness and to protect consumers.

Addressing an industry body event organised by FICCI, Goyal said that the consumer industry in the country, FMCGs and other products have been impacted by indiscriminate low quality products, adding that India’s imports from a certain geography (hinting at China), had widened the trade deficit enormously, thus weakening domestic manufacturing.

The minister asked manufacturers, FMCG providers and consumers to work collectively to revive Indian domestic manufacturing in terms of scale by ensuring high quality at competitive prices.

In this, the FMCG sector should be a major driver of economic growth in India, Goyal added, urging consumers to foster respect for domestic products and Indian producers.

Focus on domestic quality will stop the influx of low quality products into the country, the minister noted further.

Goyal said that when India liberalised its economy, a number of foreign companies and foreign suppliers entered the country, with some of them manufacturing in India. Many of them, he said, had imported goods into India.

“That should have been a period where quality Indian manufacturing at scale had to be strengthened. (But) I think we lost out by allowing a lot of indiscriminate, low quality, low cost goods coming into the country,” he rued.

“The government over the last few years has focussed its energies on bringing back the building blocks to get manufacturing into India again and it’s going to be a long haul,” he added.

Goyal stressed on the importance of buying products which ultimately provided jobs, which will not only strengthen countries which are inimical to India’s interests, but also strengthen India’s economy, will have more people become consumers and help boost the virtuous cycle that of investments in India, money spent in India, leading to jobs in India, incomes for the people of India, who then become consumers.

20230306-212202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Huawei logs $136 bn sales in 2020 despite US sanctions

    Highest production of mustard seeds seen, palm oil imports up

    Grounded airline Jet Airways to fly soon, DGCA grants operator certificate

    Rise in ‘engineering goods’ shipments surges March merchandise exports