Clashes broke out between government forces and Houthi militia in Yemen’s southwestern governorate of Taiz, resulting in multiple casualties, a government military official said to Xinhua.

The conflict, which lasted for several hours, was triggered by an attempted infiltration by Houthi fighters into positions held by Yemeni government forces on the eastern outskirts of Taiz province, said the local military source, who requested anonymity, on Saturday.

The government forces successfully repelled the Houthi assault, resulting in the death of four Houthi fighters and injuries to five others, the official confirmed, adding that two soldiers from the government side lost their lives during the fighting, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Houthi group has yet to respond to the conflict.

The recent fighting in Taiz coincides with attempts of regional and global powers to make headway in diplomatic endeavours towards restarting negotiations between the warring factions in Yemen, with the aim of renewing a prior humanitarian truce that was facilitated by the UN.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since late 2014, when the Houthi rebel fighters invaded a number of northern provinces and drove the Yemeni government out of the capital city of Sanaa.

The years-long military conflict has resulted in a dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, with millions needing assistance and access to basic necessities.

