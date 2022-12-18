SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said that her government has delivered on the promise to provide electricity connection to every household.

Addressing a discussion at Krishibid Institution here, she said: ” Though the production cost of electricty is higher, the government provides it at subsidised rates… But it will not be possible to provide electricity at lower rates due to global recession and increase of price of gas in the international market.”

“If you want electricity, the actual cost has to be paid,” The Dhaka Tribune quoted the Bangladesh Prime Minister as saying.

“Everyone, including businessmen in the country, will have to exercise austerity and will have to be ready to pay the money spent on the (increased) price of gas and transport cost. Otherwise, we will not be able to provide electricity. If you want (electricity), you will have to pay the real prices,” she said.

