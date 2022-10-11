BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Govt gets Rs 307 crore as dividend from Oil India Ltd

NewsWire
0
0

The government has received about Rs 307 crore and Rs 20 crore from Oil India Ltd and MSTC, respectively, as dividend tranches.

This was tweeted by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

Last week, the government had received Rs 81 crore and Rs 31 crore from IRCTC and Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co Ltd, respectively, as dividend tranches.

It had also received Rs 604 crore, Rs 450 crore and Rs 37 crore from SAIL, HUDCO and IREL, respectively, as dividend tranches last week.

20221011-113805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    High commodity prices continue to weigh on trade deficit, estimate for...

    India to have 45 massive data centres by 2025-end, Mumbai to...

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech now a leading gaming company

    RBI pulls up banks on exposures’ ratings without lenders’ names