Minister for Skill Development Rajiv Chandrasekhar on Thursday while addressing a send-off function for participants of Worldskills Competition 2022, asked them to not only try and win medals but also keep the glory of the country shining.

The minister asked scores of youngsters who are to participate in the competition, to give their best shot at Worldskills 2022, which is considered gold standard in the field of skill development.

The event was to be held in Shanghai in October, after it had been postponed by a year due to the COVID pandemic. However with the Chinese city still under lockdown, it will now take place across Europe, North America, and East Asia from September to November 2022.

The participants present at the send-off function were shortlisted winners of state level competitions in skilling and will be participating in wide ranging events like Artificial Intelligence, carpentry, graphic designing, baking, machine designing etc., at Worldskills 2022.

Ministry officials as well as chairman of National Skill Development Corporation were also present during the send-off.

India has been participating in Worldskills since 2007 and won its first medal in the 2011 event.

Several past participants shared their experiences during the function and wished the participants for the forthcoming events.

