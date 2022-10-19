It is the government’s responsibility to provide quality healthcare and welfare to government employees and retired officials, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya while virtually inaugurating the CGHS Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) at Mysuru in Karnataka and Chandrapur in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Mandaviya said that the two HWCs will play a pivotal role in providing good medical facilities to the people of Karnataka and Maharashtra. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar was also present on the occasion.

Mandaviya added that these centres would help in the ease of obtaining medical services. He highlighted the fact that the number of CGHS Centres has increased from 25 in 2014 to 77 today.

He said that “the Union Government is following ‘token to total’ approach by not only opening HWCs but also ensuring more medical professionals and their training through more medical colleges”.

“To reach remotest part of the country, digital interventions like teleconsultations and ABDM have been taken. Janaushadhi Kendras has been established and Ayushman Bharat Yojana scheme has been launched. The Union Government has been undertaking various reforms so that “Health for all” can be ensured”, he stated.

Bharati Pravin Pawar said that “CGHS would give robust coverage to pensioners with new innovations and practices inculcated in these centres”. She highlighted that the government has taken several measures to improve health facilities under CGHS.

“The Union Govt started some of the ambitious initiatives like PMJAY, PM ABHIM, HWCs to provide welfare to every citizen of the country. We are hopeful that these HWCs opened today in the cultural capital of Karnataka, Mysuru and City of Black gold Chandrapur would ensure the same”, she added.

She also underlined that the new CGHS centre in Mysuru will not only provide healthcare services to serving and retired Central Government employees residing in the region but also the neighbouring areas of Coorg, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, and ease the hardship of pensioners living in nearby areas like Nanjanagudu.

20221019-202802