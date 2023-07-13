INDIA

Govt hell bent to kill scientific research: Kharge’s swipe at BJP

NewsWire
0
0

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday took a fresh swipe at the BJP saying that the Centre is “hell bent to kill scientific research in the country, thus hampering a nation’s progress”.

In a tweet, Kharge said: “Modi government is hell-bent to kill scientific research in the country, thus hampering a nation’s progress. Scientists at top research institutions are yet to receive funds for this financial year and are forced to use their hard-earned savings to continue research.”

Slamming the Centre, the Congress leader said that at a time when the government has promised more funding by setting up a National Research Foundation (NRF), their purchases are on hold and project staff have not been paid for three months.

“Private funding is welcome, but government funding should not stop. Budget 2023 slashed the funds for scientific research by 6.87 per cent. In 2017, the scientific community was forced to stage nationwide protests in 27 cities to register their concerns about paltry funding, fund cuts and pseudo-science propagated by the Modi government.

“In 2015, the Modi government had asked organisations involved in scientific research to start ‘self-financing’ projects, which meant they would have to raise their own funding for research,” he said while highlighting the issues being faced by the researchers.

“Modi government has time and again displayed its utter disdain and contempt against encouraging scientific temper. PM Modi might speak about ‘jai vigyan, jai ansundhaan’, but sadly, his government’s wishes to ‘parajay vigyaan, parajay ansundhaan’,” Kharge said in the tweet.

The Congress president also attached a news report which claimed that scientists were yet to receive this year’s research funds.

Earlier in the day, veteran party leader P, Chidambaram also took a swipe at the BJP government saying: “According to a report, top research institutions of the country have not received any funds since April this year. As a result, purchases are on hold and project staff have not been paid for three months.

“A senior scientist, S.C. Lakhotia, said that he is paying his project staff from his own pocket. Why are the Department of Science and Technology and Department of Biotechnology silent on the matter? Maybe the government will coin a new slogan this week: minimum funds, maximum research.”

2023071338418

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha train tragedy: 6 bodies handed over to families

    Kajol feels nobody could have played Venky better than Vishal Jethwa...

    UP court grants bail to Pakistani woman, her Indian partner

    Kerala Police in the dark over killers of BJP leader